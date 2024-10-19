Browns Could Become 'Massive Sellers' at Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Browns have already made one big trade before the November 5th deadline, sending star wide receiver Amari Cooper out of town to the Buffalo Bills.
Now, there is speculation that the team could end up being even more active before the deadline.
Depending on what happens this week and next week in their matchups at home against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, the Browns could become major sellers. If they were to lose both games, it's very likely that they would look to sell veteran talent for draft capital.
On the other hand, if they can win two straight, they might keep players around. The players are literally playing for their jobs in same cases.
With that in mind, Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone has named Cleveland as a team that could become "massive sellers" at the trade deadline this year.
"Being 1-6 and having one of the worst QBs in NFL history at this point as the starter is just as rock-bottom as any team can get if we're being honest. The Browns should look to trade more veteran players as they slowly begin to try and move on from the Deshaun Watson era," Scataglia wrote.
He's not wrong at all. The Browns should not hold onto talent that won't be around long-term simply to keep a dream alive of bouncing back this season.
It's very clear that this year's team is simply a bad football team. They are not going to be a serious contender even if they win a few more games throughout the year.
Names like Za'Darius Smith, Jameis Winston, Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and even Juan Thornhill could be available for the right price.
Andrew Berry will have some tough decisions to make about the future of the franchise. Unfortunately, they are completely tied to quarterback Deshaun Watson for at least the next two years after 2024.
Plenty of mistakes have been made by Cleveland over the last few years. They have all led to this point. Now, the front office has a chance to cut its losses and make the most out of the disappointing roster that they have put together.