Browns Could Consider Trading These Two Defenders
Over the past couple of weeks, trade rumors and speculation have been swirling around the Cleveland Browns.
As fans are well aware of, most of that chatter has had to do with star veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper. However, there are other players on the Browns' roster that could be moved ahead of the November 5th NFL trade deadline.
With that in mind, there are two defensive players who have been suggested as possible trade chips.
Jared Mueller of Dawgs By Nature has suggested that both Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris could be potential trade assets for Cleveland.
Tomlinson would be a very intriguing trade target for contenders that need help on the defensive front. Mueller revealed his reasoning for why Tomlinson could be a possible trade candidate.
"Defensive line help is always valued. While Tomlinson hasn’t been a huge stat collector, he never was prior to signing, he is a solid veteran with reasonable cap hits for his acquiring team."
He has recorded eight total tackles this season to go along with 1.5 sacks. At 30 years old, he's more than capable of being an impact player for a contending defense.
As for Harris, Mueller believes that he could be a more attractive target for teams than Tomlinson.
"Sticking with defensive tackle, Harris signed a two-year, small deal this offseason with the Browns. Another solid veteran, his contract might make him more attractive to teams than Tomlinson"
Harris has totaled 12 tackles and a forced fumble this season. He has also come through with a defended pass.
There is a strong chance that the Browns could keep both defensive linemen. They're not going to force trades just to make them. At this point in time, Cleveland still has hope that they can turn the season around and get back to being a playoff contender.
However, if the season continues as it has gone so far, trading off talent and bringing back draft capital would make a lot of sense. Both Tomlinson and Harris could be available in that scenario.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how things go over the next couple of weeks. If the team doesn't respond soon, the Browns could look to go into selling mode.