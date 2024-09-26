Browns Could Get Huge Break Against Raiders
The Cleveland Browns are set to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 NFL action. Both teams are in major need of a win.
For the Browns, they are coming off of a disheartening loss to the New York Giants last week. They squandered a huge opportunity to beat a team that had struggled in the first two weeks of the year.
All of that being said, Cleveland could get a massive break this week against the Raiders.
According to a report from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby did not practice in full on Wednesday due to a high ankle sprain. There is a chance that the Browns will be able to miss having to face Crosby.
All Cleveland fans know how important this would be. The offensive line has looked horrible so far this season.
Crosby happens to be one of the most dominant edge rushers in football. He would have a very high chance of wreaking havoc on the struggling Browns' line and would be a nightmare opponent for quarterback Deshaun Watson.
While there is a chance that Crosby could miss this week's game, he is also one of the toughest players in the NFL. He's proven time and time again that he's willing to play through pain.
Only time will tell, but this is a situation to keep a close eye on.
Regardless of Crosby's playing status, Cleveland has to get better production from their offensive line. The way they have played throughout the first three games isn't going to cut it.
When more updates become available on this situation, we'll make sure to share them with you. For now, Crosby's status is questionable and he might very well end up missing the game. That would be a huge bonus for the Browns' chances of winning and evening their record at 2-2.