Browns Could Lose Young WR to Eagles
The Cleveland Browns are going to have quite a few decisions to make during the upcoming NFL offseason. One of them has to do with the quarterback position, which is obviously their biggest question mark, but the Browns also have other players to make decisions on.
Elijah Moore is going to be an intriguing player to keep an eye on.
On one hand, Cleveland could bring him back and hope that he can continue developing. At 24 years old, there is still more time and room for him to live up to his full potential.
However, on the other hand, the Browns could let him walk and look for other players to come in and replace him. Moore has not been able to be a huge impact player in Cleveland so far.
During the 2024 NFL season, Moore has played in 11 games, catching 42 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown.
All of that being said, Bleacher Report has named a suitor that could come in and steal Moore away from the Browns. They think that the Philadelphia Eagles could be a potential fit.
“Roseman should keep throwing darts at receiver until he hits, and Cleveland’s Elijah Moore could be worth a look in free agency."
Moore will be an intriguing free agent for quite a few teams who need wide receiver talent. He has shown flashes of being a solid wideout and the potential that made him the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is still very much there.
While he hasn't shown his full ability yet, the right fit could very well end up unlocking his potential.
It seems more likely that Moore will end up leaving town than it does that Cleveland will bring him back. The talent is there, but the Browns need wide receiver help now.
Fans should expect to hear a lot of rumors and speculation surrounding the team as the offseason draws closer. There are a lot of moves that need to be made and it could end up being a very busy offseason for franchise.