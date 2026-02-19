Replacing a future Hall of Famer is never an easy task, even for a team like the Cleveland Browns who haven’t had many standouts with that kind of a label recently.

However, that could be exactly what the Browns might need to do if guard Joel Bitonio decides to call it quits.

Cleveland and Bitonio have already agreed to push back the date his existing contract voids automatically in order to give the seven-time Pro Bowler more time to make his decision, but even if he doesn’t retire, he’d still be set to become a free agent, unless the team extends him.

Here are three possible candidates that the Browns could look towards to replace Bitonio in case he’s done playing in Cleveland:

Teven Jenkins, Browns

Jenkins did enough during his only season in Cleveland last year to take snaps away from starting right guard Wyatt Teller, before Teller got injured and Jenkins took over a starting role. He’s set to become a free agent, but might be re-signed at a bargain price before hitting the open market. With the Browns facing some financial constraints under the salary cap, having Jenkins back at a very accessible price should be considered, especially in a year when Cleveland could be forced to replace four starters on their offensive line from last year, including Teller.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jets

This one might not come cheap, and he’s coming off a serious injury that cost him all of 2025, but at the same time that injury could bring down his price enough for Cleveland to consider him. A former first-round pick for the Jets, Vera-Tucker has started at guard and right tackle, both positions of need for Cleveland.

He’s also had injury concerns in the past, but he’s only 26 years old, and his price projects to just a little over half of what the potential top free agents -- like Bills’ David Edwards -- are set to make once they hit the open market.

Isaac Seumalo, Steelers

Seumalo is considerably older than Jenkins and Vera-Tucker, but he’s proven to be a good value. The 32-year old was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2024, and Cleveland’s has gotten a good look at him over the past three years, while he played for the Steelers.

His strong suit is the run game, but he’s more than decent when in pass protection, and his price tag on a multi-season deal could stay below a $10 million yearly average.