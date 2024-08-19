Cleveland Browns Could Steal Star Receiver Away From AFC North Rivals
The Cleveland Browns are pretty set at wide receiver heading into 2024. Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy will occupy the first two spots on the depth chart, and Elijah Moore will likely be the No. 3 receiver. Then, guys like Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, etc. will duke it out for the last couple of spots.
But what will the Browns do beyond this coming season?
Cooper is set to hit free agency next March, and based on the Browns passing on giving him a long-term deal, it looks like the 30-year-old could end up bolting.
Losing Cooper would be significant, as Cleveland does not have a capable No. 1 option behind him.
That's why Bleacher Report's NFL staff has named the Browns as a fit for Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins in free agency next offseason.
The Bengals slapped a franchise tag on Higgins several months ago and were unable to reach a long-term agreement with the pass-catcher. The chances of Cincinnati re-signing him seem very slim, particularly considering the club seems more focused on retaining fellow receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
That could open the door for the Browns to steal Higgins away from their AFC North rivals.
Higgins is just 25 years old and already has a couple of 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt. Last season, he caught just 42 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns, but he was limited to only 12 games due to injuries.
When healthy, Higgins is definitely a No. 1 talent, and given his youth, he would represent a terrific replacement for Cooper in 2025.