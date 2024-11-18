Cleveland Browns Current First Round Draft Position After Week 11
The losses continue to pile up for the Cleveland Browns. After falling to the Saints 35-14 in Week 11, they now sit at 2-8 on the season and find themselves near the bottom of the AFC standings.
It's been a dreadful season, that no one could have predicted for a Cleveland team that finished 11-6 in 2023 and made its second playoff appearance in four years.
With seven games to go the Browns find themselves right in the thick of a race for the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft. According to Tankathon's NFL Draft Order tracker, Cleveland would have the No. 3 overall pick if the season ended today. Only the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars come in ahead of Cleveland with the second and first overall picks, respectively.
Because the Browns beat Jacksonville head-to-head they would have to finish with a worse record in order to jump them in the order. The Titans, meanwhile, are not on their schedule this year, so a potential tie with them would come down to secondary tiebreaker procedures.
All three of those teams, along with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants make up a cluster of two win teams jockeying for the first overall pick. There's a secondary group of three win teams in the mix as well, which includes the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys.
The upcoming draft is a crucial one for the Browns for a number of reasons, but perhaps first and foremost because it will mark the first time the franchise will own a first round pick since 2021. Cleveland traded it's 2022, 2023 and 2024 first round selections as part of that blockbuster Deshaun Watson trade nearly three years ago.
At the moment, the Browns have nine picks at their disposal for the upcoming draft, including four in the first three rounds. Their full arsenal includes the following picks:
1st Round (own)
2nd Round (own)
3rd Round (own)
3rd Round (Buffalo)
4th Round (own)
5th Round (Lions)
6th Round (own)
6th Round (Dolphins via Bears)
6th Rounder (Vikings)