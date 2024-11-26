Cleveland Browns Current First Round Draft Position After Week 12
A win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night made for a momentary break from a terrible season for Cleveland Browns fans.
Regardless of the state of Cleveland's season, beating the Steelers will always be something worth celebrating in Northeast Ohio. Conversely, improving even slightly to 3-8,notably altered the Browns NFL Draft positioning for 2025.
With a win, Cleveland moved to the No. 8 spot in the first round, according to Tankathon's NFL Draft order tracker. It finds itself clumped together with three other teams currently sit at 3-8 on the season, including the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, who sit in the seventh, sixth, and fifth slots, respectively. One other three win team in the New England Patriots hold the No. 4 overall pick due to a ninth loss on their resume without having a bye to this point.
That leaves only the top three picks in the draft, which are occupied by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No 1 overall, the New York Giants at No. 2 overall and the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 3 overall. That trio of teams are all 2-9 through Week 12.
The Browns held the third overall pick, according to Tankathon's projection, last week, which means that thrilling win over Pittsburgh represents a five-pick slide down the draft board. Now, they'll turn their attention toward a Monday Night Football, road showdown with the Denver Broncos, looking to win two games in a row for the first time this season.
How Cleveland finishes the regular season will be something worth following, especially considering 2025 represents the first year it will hold its own first round pick since 2021. The Browns currently have nine picks at their disposal for the upcoming draft, including four in the first three rounds. Their full arsenal includes the following picks:
1st Round (own)
2nd Round (own)
3rd Round (own)
3rd Round (Buffalo)
4th Round (own)
5th Round (Lions)
6th Round (own)
6th Round (Dolphins via Bears)
6th Rounder (Vikings)