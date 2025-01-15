Browns, Cowboys Connected to Wild Dak Prescott Trade Scenario
The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, and the Dallas Cowboys are obviously in need of some type of roster overhaul after a very disappointing season.
The Cowboys recently fired head coach Mike McCarthy, and apparently, owner Jerry Jones has contacted Deion Sanders about the job.
In a world where Dallas hires Sanders, could the Cowboys then ultimately trade Dak Prescott, and in that universe, could the Browns trade for the quarterback?
Jack Duffin of 247 Sports explores the possibility, and while it would take a whole lot of financial gymnastics, it actually could be feasible.
"Financially the Cleveland Browns can make this work because they will turn each contract year into an option bonus and push the salary cap hits far out into the future," Duffin wrote. "Dak will likely need to agree to this change because it is unlikely the Cowboys have the contract language that is standard in Browns contracts."
Duffin added that trading for Prescott would "require some cap magic" and would probably necessitate the Cowboys having to manipulate some numbers.
"They will likely need to get the Cowboys to change Dak's contract so it has a roster bonus on the third day of the league year taking the base salary to the minimum," he wrote.
Prescott's 2024 campaign ended after just eight games due to a hamstring injury that required surgery. During his time on the field, he was largely pedestrian, throwing for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
However, the 31-year-old is one year removed from finishing second in MVP voting and would be a gargantuan upgrade over what Cleveland currently has under center.
All in all, the chances of the Browns actually swinging a trade for Prescott are slim to none, but it's definitely a fun avenue to traverse.