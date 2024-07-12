Cleveland Browns' David Njoku Earns Major Recognition From NFL Execs
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku enjoyed the best year of his career last season, and he is being recognized for it.
In a recent poll conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, NFL coaches, executive and scouts ranked Njoku the sixth-best tight end in football heading into 2024.
Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce topped the list, and George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Sam LaPorta and T.J. Hockenson rounded out the top five.
This is a major jump for Njoku, who was beginning to be viewed as a massive disappointment prior to last season.
However, Njoku responded by hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns, making his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Each of those numbers were also career highs for the former first-round draft pick.
Njoku actually looked impressive early on in his NFL tenure, as he caught 56 passes for 639 yards and four scores as soon as his sophomore campaign.
But then, over the next three years, Njoku amassed a grand total of 70 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns. That means Njoku had more receptions and yards in 2023 than he had in all of 2019, 2020 and 2021 combined.
The caveat is that Njoku played in just four games due to injuries in 2019, and he also missed three contests the following year.
Still, there is no doubt that the 28-year-old saved his career this past season, and the Browns are obviously hoping it is a sign of things to come.
It should also be noted that Njoku was solid in 2022, snaring 58 balls for 628 yards while reaching the end zone four times. So, he has been trending in a positive direction for two years now.
We'll see what Njoku has in store for Cleveland come September.