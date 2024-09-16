Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett Provides Concerning Injury Update
Panic struck Cleveland Browns fans leading ahead of Week 2, when star pass rusher Myles Garrett popped up on the team's injury report with a foot injury.
The ailment was troublesome enough that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year had to miss practice on Thursday. He returned one day later though, and explained that it was something he was going to have to monitor. Fast forward and Garrett appeared to be doing more than just monitoring the injury throughout an 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Didn't feel great," said Garrett said of his foot after the game. "Been battling it and there were some ups, some downs with it. Sometimes it felt a little bit better, sometimes it felt a bit worse. But, it's part of the game."
Garrett was noticeably absent for more plays than usual on Sunday as he spent time on the sideline catering to the injury. It first seemed to flare up toward the end of the second quarter, after Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence broke off a 33-yard run with 6:28 to play in the half.
Throughout the second half though, is where Garrett seemed to really feeling it, as he was seen taking a knee along the sidelines at numerous points. Ultimately, it sounds like something that is destined to bother Watson moving forward, which could be a bit concerning with 15 games to play.
In the same vein, Garrett is no stranger to playing through injuries. Just last season he suffered a shoulder injury in what was a Week 12 loss to the Broncos and wound up finishing out the season without missing any time – aside froma. meaningless Week 18 matchup with the Bengals. However, he went on to record just one more sack over the final six games he played in.
At the very least, Garrett's foot injury will be something to follow on a week-to-week basis.