Cleveland Browns Defender Has Bold Stance On Matchup With Raiders
A stunning loss to the New York Giants in Week 3 has the Cleveland Browns sitting at 1-2 on the season through three weeks, but reeling a bit as they look to get things back on track.
It's early, so there is still plenty of time for the Browns to stack wins and find themselves back in the playoff picture. That said, another loss in the early going would make that an even tougher hill to climb.
A key, Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders now takes center stage and a win over a fellow AFC foe is the perfect medicine to stop the panic that seems to be swirling around Cleveland's beloved Browns. It also could serve as a key piece of the playoff picture down the stretch of the season.
Even the Browns players understand the importance of this game. So much so that safety Grant Delpit shared a bold stance on how they're approaching it.
"I mean I'm not really worried about them," said Delpit. "I'm worried about us. I'm doing everything out there not to lose. This is a must-win game for us. Treat every snap as such and treat every practice this week as such as well. So it’s a must-win."
On one hand it does feel a little early in the season to be labeling a game a "must-win." On the other hand, given some of the opponents and quarterbacks who await the Browns in the second half of the season, it does behoove them to snag as many wins as possible in the early going here. Delpit seems poised to do his part to make sure that happens.
After an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland was able to bounce back and get a key AFC win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. They'll try to replicate those efforts in Week 4 and return to town 2-2 with two pivotal wins inside the conference.
Do you believe Week 4 is a must win game for the Browns?