Browns Linked to Major CB Trade With NFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns are entering a pivotal offseason in which they will have to make some difficult decisions, which may include some tough trades.
One position that could see a subtraction is cornerback, where the Browns have Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr.
ESPN's Ben Solak is predicting Cleveland to move one of Ward or Newsome this offseason in order to acquire some more draft capital, and he feels the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings both represent potential trade suitors.
"With no contending future in sight, I expect the Browns to trade players for picks," Solak wrote. "Both cornerbacks Denzel Ward (who had an excellent season) and Greg Newsome II (who had an uncharacteristically shaky season) should be made available, and one will be dealt. For my money, I expect a young, rising team to put a first-round pick on the table for Ward (Packers? Vikings?) and give the Browns the draft capital they need to aggressively rebuild."
Ward would obviously be the more expensive trade piece of the two, as he just earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection after racking up 49 tackles, a couple of interception and 19 passes defended in 2024.
On top of that, the 27-year-old is under contract through 2027, so whoever acquires him would not have to worry about losing him in free agency anytime soon.
Meanwhile, Newsome's name was mentioned in trade rumors last offseason and then again at the deadline, but the Browns have opted to hold on to him thus far.
The former first-round pick is preparing to enter the final year of his contract, so he represents a natural trade candidate going into 2025.