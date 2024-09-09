Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Is In Legal Trouble Again
Just when it seemed like things were calming down for Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns, it sounds like more off-the-field issues are coming.
According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Watson is being sued for sexual assault and battery stemming from an incident that occurred back in 2020.
This time, the plaintiff in the case, who is named with the Jane Doe pseudonym, stated that she went on a date with Watson. That differs from the previous accusations against Watson that occured during massage appointments.
There are a lot of details that have been alleged in the lawsuit. For now, we're not going to dive into the allegations until they're proven right or wrong.
Right now, the basic summary of the allegations are that Watson had sexual intercourse with a female without her consent. There are specific details of the allegations that can easily be found.
Of course, as is the case with any allegation, the defendant is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty. Once again, this lawsuit has been initiated in Houston.
In Texas, there is a five-year statue of limitations for this case because it alleges sexual assult.
Tony Buzbee, a name very familiar when it comes to Watson's legal battles, respresents the plaintiff in this case as well. He represented many of the others who sued Watson in connection with the massage allegations from back in 2021.
Due to the new allegations, there are legitimate questions about Watson's NFL future. If he is found to have committed these acts, the league could swiftly step in and hand down aggressive punishment.
That being said, there is nothing to believe that these allegations are 100 percent accurate or inaccurate. Until the court system does its job, we will not be speculating one way or the other.
Pro Football Talk did suggest that this case could give the Browns a path to voiding Watson's deal.
"This new case raises plenty of issues, from the standpoint of the league and the Browns. It’s possible that Watson could be subject to further scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy. It’s also possible that a suspension — if one is imposed — could give the Browns a path toward voiding his remaining salary guarantees and ending the relationship. The biggest difference between the latest case and the others is that Watson specifically is accused of sexual assault."
All of that being said, this is something to monitor closely. Watson is facing very serious allegations here that could impact his future in the NFL and with Cleveland.
When more concrete updates are given, we'll make sure to have those for you.