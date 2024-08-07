Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Placed Firmly on Hot Seat for 2024
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2024 NFL season with big hopes and even bigger questions. Clearly, the biggest question comes at the quarterback position.
Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarterback once again this year. However, he could very well be playing for his job.
After two down seasons with the Browns, patience is likely running thin. Another bad year and Cleveland may have to make the tough decision to move on from him and find a new long-term quarterback.
At this point in time, there is no question that Watson is on the hot seat entering 2024.
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler agrees with that assessment, placing Watson firmly on his list of quarterbacks most likely to lose their starting job this year.
"Since Cleveland sold the farm for Watson years ago, things have only continued to spiral downward at the position. Watson has looked lost at times in the pocket, leaving many to speculate whether or not head coach Kevin Stefanski should be so quick to hand Watson the keys to the offense this fall. Cleveland has a talented roster on both sides of the ball, but a lack of improvement under center could keep the Browns out of playoff contention. Offseason additions Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley will loom large, as will 2023 Day 3 pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson."
During the 2023 season with the Browns, Watson ended up playing in just six games. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. In 2022, he also played in just six games.
That kind of production simply isn't going to get the job done in 2024.
Should Watson start of the season slow and struggling, it would not be shocking to see Stefanski give Jameis Winston a shot. Cleveland will not continue waiting for Watson to figure things out.
Unfortunately, moving on from Watson won't be easy. He still has $46 million owed to him in 2025 and 2026. Not many teams, if any, would be intersted in taking on that contract for a player who hasn't produced well.
Hopefully, none of that will even be an issue. The Browns simply hope that Watson comes out and plays up to the potential that he had when the team traded for him.
He has a big opportunity in 2024 and has a chance to prove he still belongs in Cleveland as the starter.