Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Ranked As Top Player With Most To Prove
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could legitimately be playing for his career.
After two brutal years to start his tenure with the Browns following the massive blockbuster trade they made to acquire him, he is facing a pivotal year. Another poor season could end his time with Cleveland and also ruin any other teams chances of viewing him as a starter.
In his first two seasons with the Browns, Watson has played in just 12 total games. When he has played, the results have not been great.
Last season, Watson completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also picked up 142 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Now, with Week 1 just over a week away, Watson has been ranked at the top of a major list.
CBS Sports took a look at the players with the most to prove in the upcoming season. Watson was ranked at No. 1.
"No other quarterback has drawn a more lucrative commitment from his team, with the Cleveland Browns infamously guaranteeing Watson $230 million at the start of their union in 2022. And here's what the former Houston Texans star has provided since: Barely 12 games of healthy availability, a 59% pass completion rate, and nearly as many turnovers (11) as touchdown throws (14). Financially speaking, he's a virtual lock to stay put, with the Browns unable to move on and avoid a major blow to their salary cap until after 2025. But coach Kevin Stefanski and a talented defense are itching to make an actual playoff run, and one year after the team had arguably just as much juice with an aging Joe Flacco under center, it's not out of the question the Browns could eventually turn to new backup Jameis Winston for a jolt of relief."
Simply seeing that last sentence about Jameis Winston potentially overtaking him shows just how bad Watson's first two years with Clevelad have been.
Hopefully, Watson can come out immediately in Week 1 and start silencing the doubters and critics. He has to play strong from the start of the year.
The Browns have done a great job of adding talent around him. Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman are all great weapons and David Njoku is an elite tight end. Cleveland also has a couple of solid running backs and will get Nick Chubb back at some point this year.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for Watson. He has a great group around him, but it's time for him to show that he can lead them and play like a franchise quarterback.