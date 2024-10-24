Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Return Timeline Revealed
Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the season for the Cleveland Browns due to a torn Achilles that he suffered in Week 7. That news has been known for a few days now.
However, the question has become, how long will Watson be out due to the injury? When could he return to the field?
That question has now been answered.
According to a report from Browns' insider Mary Kay Cabot, Watson will have his Achilles operated on by Green Bay Packers team doctor Robert Anderson on Friday. The return timeline should be about nine months.
Should that timeline hold up and Watson can return in nine months, he would be good to go potentially by the start of next season.
Prior to his injury, Watson had a rough start to the season. He played in seven games, completing 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three intercpetions. Watson also picked up 148 yards and a score on the ground.
At 29 years old and turning 30 next September, Watson has now had three disappointing seasons with Cleveland. The injury was a brutal blow for both him and the team.
Now, the Browns will have to head into the offseason with a huge decision to make. Do they spend a high draft pick on a young quarterback to be the future of their franchise? Or, do they think that Watson could make a return and resume as the starting quarterback next year?
It seems very likely that they will look at quarterback options in the offseason. Even before the injury, that seemed to be a good direction for the franchise to head in.
Despite the disappointing tenure Watson has had with Cleveland, it's sad to see him going through this injury. He truly put everything he had on the field for the Browns, it just hasn't been good enough.
Hopefully, he'll be able to attack his rehab process and get back to being able to play by next season. Whether he's the starting quarterback for Cleveland or not, it would be good to see him get back to full health without suffering any kind of setback.