Browns QB Gets Brutally Honest on Performance vs Bengals
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's first start of 2024 did not exactly go very well.
Thompson-Robinson went just 20-for-34 with 157 yards, a couple of interceptions and a fumble in the Cleveland Browns' 24-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and after the game, he shed some light on his uninspiring showing.
"I can't cuss, but there's a word I want to say. It wasn't a good day," Thompson-Robinson said, via 92.3 The Fan. "Good moments don't win football games. Good moments are not the definition of a QB. A QB is there to play a complete, full game and to lead his team to victory, and I did not do so today."
And to be perfectly honest, there weren't many good moments for the Browns in this one.
Cleveland managed just 273 yards of total offense, went 3-for-12 on third downs and allowed five sacks in the defeat.
"We've been harping all week on turnovers. I had two, myself," Thompson-Robinson added. "At the end of the day, we lost this game off of turnovers and I've got to do a better job in that situation."
The 25-year-old has now made 13 appearances and four starts throughout his two-year NFL career, and throughout that time, he has totaled one passing touchdown and nine picks. He has also completed just 52.8 percent of his throws.
There's no sugar-coating those numbers. They are horrific, and Thompson-Robinson has shown no indication that he can be the quarterback for the Browns heading into 2025.
It's becoming more and more obvious that Cleveland needs to find another answer under center heading into the offseason, whether that means exploring the free-agent market or drafting a quarterback in April.