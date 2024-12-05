Browns Facing Critical Decision With Key Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns will have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, and one of those decisions is becoming tougher and tougher as the regular season progresses.
The query is what should the Browns do with wide receiver Elijah Moore?
Moore entered the season sort of in the doghouse, but after Amari Cooper was traded, Moore's role has increased significantly, and he has become a big part of the offense.
The 24-year-old has logged 34 catches over his last six games, most recently hauling in eight receptions for 111 yards in Cleveland's Week 13 loss to the Denver Broncos.
However, Moore will be a free agent at the end of the year, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks that Moore's status is one of the most important things for the Browns to assess between now and the season finale.
"Cleveland has an emerging receiver room, and Moore could be the final piece to solidify the group for the next few seasons," Ballentine wrote. "However, the Browns need to see more of his recent form before it makes sense to give him a new contract."
That much is true.
Moore has yet to prove that he can be a consistently reliable weapon for the Browns, so the front office should certainly be in wait and see mode when it comes to deciding whether or not it is going to pony up big bucks for the Ole Miss product long term.
Cleveland initially acquired Moore in a trade with the New York Jets in March 2023.
He caught 59 passes for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns during his debut campaign with the Browns. Through 12 games this year, he has snared 50 balls for 447 yards and a score.