Browns Finalize Three-Year Extension With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Browns general manager Andrew Berry crossed another extension off the list on Wednesday.
Clevelenad has finalized a three-year extension with young linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, according to multiple reports. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network the deal is worth up to $39 million over the course of the three years with $25 guaranteed. The deal carries an average annual value of $13 million per year and keeps him with the franchise through 2027.
The agreement comes after months of speculation that Berry was exploring an extension with the standout linebacker. Cleveland now boasts a league high 13 players making over $10 million per season.
Last season the Notre Dame product put together the best performance of his young career, registering 101 combined tackles, including 20 for a loss, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and two interceptions in 2023. The effort earned him his first ever trip to Pro Bowl as well.
JOK was also one major standout during the team's unfortunate 45-14 wild card playoff loss to the Houston Texans. The 24-year-old flew around to rack up eight tackles in that game, half of which were for a loss. Among his NFL contemporaries Owusu-Koramoah was ranked as the 18th best linebacker in the NFL last season with a grade of 76.8 from Pro Football Focus.
Locking up Owusu-Koramoah helps solidify the future of the Browns linebacker room for the foreseeable future. That group has experienced quite a bit of turnover during Berry's tenure with the franchise, including just this offseason. Starting linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki departed the franchise in free agency back in March. Cleveland revamped the room around JOK with additions like Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush.
Now Owusu-Koramoah is slated to be the one constant with the group in the years ahead with a newly minted deal in hand.