Browns Flameout Johnny Manziel Shares Message For Cleveland
Back in 2015, the "Johnny Football" experience was one of the most regrettable moments in franchise history.
Johnny Manziel arrived in Cleveland one year prior with plenty of hype after quickly rising to superstardom over a two-year span in College Football and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012. It wasn't pretty, and after just two seasons with the Browns, Manziel found himself out of the NFL entirely burning a lot of bridges on his way out of the NFL. Ths experience also left a pretty had taste in his mouth when it comes to Cleveland as a whole.
Despite his rocky relationship with the city and it's rabid fanbase, the embattled QB was back in town this week as part of the National Sports Collectors Convention. In an interview with 92.3 The Fan's Andy Baskin, he doesn't appear to hold the same animosity for Northeast Ohio that he once did.
"Brings back a lot of memories of being here over those couple years," said Manziel. "Just glad to be back, sign some merch and be back in the city. It's always a good feeling."
Since his infamous NFL flameout the ex-College Football star has admitted to dealing with substance abuse during his playing days. In a Netflix documentary about his rise to fame and subsequent downfall in the pros called Untold: Johnny Football, the QB admitted to battling substance abuse during that time. Other revelations revealed he did zero film study on his own with the team-issued iPad.
Looking back, Manziel admitted there are obviously things he would have done differently. Nearly a decade since the ordeal the 31-year-old is matured.
"It was a wild ride," Manziel said. "I think it was quicker than I would have wanted it to be. Would have liked to spend a little more time here than I did, but really not the way things went. Now if you look at the Browns team and where the organization is they're in a good spot, so it worked out for everybody and getting a chance to still come back and be a little bit a part of this convention while it's here in Cleveland is a really nice thing."
Those comments are a far cry from what he's publicly said about Cleveland and Browns fans in the past. In one social media post back in 2022 Manziel bluntly replied to a Tweet saying "Cleveland sucks."
There's been other digs over the years as well. To the point that it's made him one of the most hated athletes in Cleveland sports history. More recently though it appears Manziel is trying to make amends. Several months back he even returned to town to take in a Cavs game.
According to Manziel, his recent interactions with Browns fans, including at the convention, have all been positive. He even shared a parting message for the diehard fanbase.
"Wish them all the best," he said. "Good luck, hopefully they can get to a Super Bowl one of these days."
Time heals all wounds. Perhaps it's time for Browns fans to put their Johnny Football hatred to bed.