Cleveland Browns' Full Trade Offer for Brandon Aiyuk, Revealed
The Cleveland Browns have been hot on the trail of a trade for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Throughout the course of the week, many reports have come out about the Browns. In fact, the framework of a trade had been agreed upon between the two teams, but Aiyuk would have to agree to sign long-term with Cleveland in order for the deal to get done.
Now, the full trade offer that the Browns offered for Aiyuk has been revealed.
According to a report from NFL reporter Matt Maiocco, Cleveland offered Amari Cooper, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round pick in exchange for Aiyuk.
Unfortunately, Aiyuk made it very clear that he did not want to play for the Browns. At least to this point in time, he has rejected the trade and has caused talks to come to a standstill.
There is stil a chance that Aiyuk could change his mind. If he is unable to work out an extension with the 49ers and another team doesn't come up with an offer that San Francisco would accept, Cleveland still has a chance to get a trade done.
However, at least for right now, the talks seems to have completely died.
Aiyuk would be a massive addition for the Browns' offense. He would bring top-notch route running and playmaking ability. Cleveland would also have a long-term No. 1 wideout with Aiyuk being just 26 years old.
During the 2023 season with the 49ers, Aiyuk ended up catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers would have looked awfully good in the Browns' lineup.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the Aiyuk situation shakes out. Will he end up agreeing to terms with San Francisco, or will another team swoop in and get him? Could Cleveland end up acquiring him after all?
Fans can only wait and see what happens. But, it sounds like Browns fans shouldn't get their hopes up.