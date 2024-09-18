Cleveland Browns Get Concerning Injury News Along The Offensive Line
The hits just keep on coming to the Cleveland Browns offensive line.
As veteran tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. have yet to play this season as they continue to rehab from serious knee injuries suffered during the 2023 season, another tackle is now experience a knee ailment of his own.
Prior to the Browns' Wednesday practice it was revealed by the team that starting right tackle Dawand Jones would miss practice due to a knee injury. The update was a surprise considering Jones finished Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Although he did leave at one point due to cramps, but returned.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that the injury was something that popped up during the game for the young tackle. At this point he's considered day-to-day, as Cleveland's head man was unwilling to look past Wednesday to project if he'd play this weekend against the New York Giants.
It's worth noting that – like his tackle comrades – Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last season as well. He wound up undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to repair the medial collateral ligament and meniscus cartilage in his right knee. He then spent the offseason and much of spring workouts working his way back to the field in order to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.
Stefanski couldn't say whether this new ailment was to the same knee he injured last season.
Meanwhile, the Browns are hoping reinforcements are on the way at the tackle spots this week. Through the first two weeks of the season both Conklin and Wills have practicing in different capacities as part of their respective returns to the field.
Conklin in particular seems fairly close after being listed as questionable for each of the first two games of the season. Wills on the other hand was ruled out prior to both games. They are both expected to practice on Wednesday.