Cleveland Browns get status updates on David Njoku, Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to face off against the New England Patriots for their Week 8 matchup.
All week along, there was skepticism as to whether or not the Browns would have tight end David Njoku available for the game. He missed the team's Week 7 contest against the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury, but he is active for the game against the Patriots.
"Dave has worked very hard," head coach Kevin Stefanski said via the team's website. "He's pushing through this rehab and has looked like himself. But we'll always be smart with these injuries."
Here's a look at the other inactives for the Browns:
QB Shedeur Sanders
Sanders is a surprise inactive on the list with a back injury, meaning he won't be the backup for today's game against the Patriots. Instead, former New England backup Bailey Zappe will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel.
DT Adin Huntington
Huntington was a limited participant in practice on Friday, but was out the previous two days in concussion protocol. He appears to be getting closer to the field, but he will sit against the Pats.
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
Bernard-Converse has been a healthy scratch for the Browns for the past three weeks. The last time he saw the field was back in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings when the team was in London.
RB Raheim Sanders
Sanders, a rookie out of South Carolina, has only played one game for the Browns this season. Since scoring a touchdown in the Week 1 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, he has been on the sidelines ever since.
DB Damontae Kazee
Kazee is in his ninth NFL season out of San Diego State, but he has struggled to see the field this season for the Browns. He has only played in 11 snaps on defense for the team this season.
OL Zak Zinter
While Zinter was active for the first time in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, he only played in five snaps on special teams. The Browns move him back to the sidelines for the game against the Patriots.
OT Cornelius Lucas
After starting last week at the tackle spot, Lucas is back on the inactive list for the Browns. Jack Conklin will take his spot back in the starting lineup alongside Cam Robinson, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic and Wyatt Teller in the trenches against the Patriots.