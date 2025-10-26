Three keys to Cleveland Browns upsetting New England Patriots in Week 8
Fresh off a victory against the lowly Miami Dolphins, the Cleveland Browns will look to build momentum on their season against the New England Patriots.
The Patriots surge into Week 8 of the NFL season with a 5-2 record – good for first place in the AFC East. They are led by new head coach Mike Vrabel and second year quarterback Drake Maye, who is currently playing like one of the best in the league.
The Browns travel to Massachusetts as a touchdown underdog, but here is the path for Cleveland to win their first road game since Week 2 last season.
1. Browns defense needs to stay dominant
The Browns were able to make life miserable for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins last week.
Browns defensive coordinator said the opportunity to blitz presented itself, and safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Denzel Ward were up for that task. Tagovailoa played horrible and was constantly under pressure.
Maye has been one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, but there is an argument to be made that he has never played a defense like Cleveland’s. The Patriots used the No. 4 overall draft pick on offensive tackle Will Campbell, who has been able to neutralize a few top pass rushers during his first seven NFL games.
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett needs to stay hot and get pressure on Maye.
2. Dillon Gabriel needs to do more
Against the Dolphins, Gabriel was not asked to do too much.
It was a horrible weather game that allowed Gabriel’s physical limitations to not play a factor. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski leaned on the run game, and Gabriel continued to be a checkdown merchant for his third career start.
That probably will not work against Vrabel’s defense.
Despite the 31-6 victory, Cleveland’s offense remained boring and unpredictable. The Browns have not been able to unlock the downfield passing game regardless of who is at quarterback.
The Browns have to find a way to threaten their opponents vertically. If not, it will quickly become a long day.
3. Special teams need to be special again
Delpit won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for forcing a fumble against the Dolphins.
While it’s unfair to expect something like that to happen again, the Browns need to get creative in order to secure a win against the Patriots. Cleveland’s offense has been one of the worst in the league. The defense is going to need some support against Maye.
Gillette Stadium is a place where Bill Belichick made special teams famous. If the Browns steal some of that mojo, they can find a way to make this game weird and steal a win.