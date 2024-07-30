Cleveland Browns GM Reveals Hilarious Nickname For Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb seems to be making incredible progress in his recovery from a devastating knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season, and Browns general manager Andrew Berry appears more impressed than anybody.
During his media availability following Cleveland's first padded practice on Monday, Berry spoke on Chubb's status and revealed a rather interesting nickname for the four-time Pro Bowler.
“Yeah, no, I mean, look, Nick, he’s Batman, right?" Berry said, via Jacob Roach of Browns Wire.
I don't know, Andrew. Is he? Is there something you're not telling us?
"Like, we are incredibly pleased with the work that he’s put in, the progress that he’s made," Berry continued. "You know, he still has a little ways to go, but we’re really happy to see where he is as we enter camp and look forward to him continuing to improve the health of the knee.”
There is still no definitive timetable for Chubb's return, but it was certainly refreshing to see the apparent DC Comic superhero (sorry, Marvel fans) running full sprints last week.
Chubb himself has not ruled out a Week 1 debut, but the star rusher still obviously has some hurdles to overcome before he can be cleared for live game action.
Regardless, Chubb's rehabilitation has gone as well as anyone could have hoped, especially considering it looked like his NFL career was in jeopardy when he first sustained the gruesome injury last September.
If Chubb can get back on the field at some point in 2024 and even come close to resembling his peak form, the Browns will be that much more dangerous in the rugged AFC North.