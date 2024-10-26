Browns Have 'Zero' Percent Chance of Landing Elite QB
Over the last few weeks, the Cleveland Browns have started being connected to Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders as a potential target in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With Deshaun Watson struggling to begin the season and now out for the year due to a torn Achilles, looking for a replacement quarterback and future franchise quarterback in the draft has become an option that many expect the Browns to explore.
Cleveland appears to be quickly heading for a top-five draft pick. They could end land in the top three of the draft if they continue playing how they have so far this season.
The idea of drafting Sanders may be catching some momentum, but one NFL analyst doesn't think there's a chance that elite quarterback prospect will end up with the Browns.
Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky took to X to share his opinion on the matter. He thinks there is a "zero percent chance" that Deion Sanders would let his son end up in Cleveland.
"There is a 0% chance Deion let's Shedeur get drafted by Cleveland. Cleveland/Carolina will not happen."
Orlovsky makes a good point. The NFL legend is widely expected to get involved in where his son ends up and it's highly unlikely that he would view the Browns as a healthy landing spot.
That being said, Sandres would be an intriguing quarterback for Cleveland to bring in if it worked out.
Sanders has played in seven games so far this season for Colorado. He has completed 72.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,268 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Looking at all of the 2025 quarterback prospects put together, Sanders is without a doubt the one with the biggest superstar potential. Names like Quinn Ewers, Cam Ward, and Carson Beck have potential, but Sanders has the biggest arm talent out of all of them.
However, Sanders will come with some baggage. He could also come with a father who tries to dictate where his son ends up being drafted.
Only time will tell, but Sanders very well might not be an option for the Browns. He would make a lot of sense to be the team's first-round pick, but Orlovsky could be 100 percent right with his opinion.