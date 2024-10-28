Browns Head Coach Provides Positive Update On Injured Linebacker
There was a scary moment during the Cleveland Browns 29-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Late in the fourth quarter, Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah tried to make a tackle on running back Derrick Henry and took a direct hit to the neck from the nearly 250-pound back. The collision left JOK laying on the turf and needing immediate assistance from the Browns medical staff.
Eventually, Owusu-Koramoah had his facemask removed, was placed on a backboard and then a medical cart to be taken off the field. He gave the crowd a fist as a sign he was okay, but wound up being transported to a local hospital for further testing. He did have movement in all his extremities, but remained there overnight.
One day later, head coach Kevin Stefanski shared a positive update on the young linebacker, revealing that he had been officially released from the hospital and is okay following the scary scene. Stefanski was not ready to provide an update on his game status moving forward, other than to say they will see how it progresses.
The update is the best possible news one day later, as JOK even took to social media on Monday afternoon to let fans know "All is well."
Meanwhile, Stefanski shared a troubling update on top cornerback Denzel Ward The 27-year-old sustained his sixth documented concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's game and exited the contest in the third quarter. Ward will now begin the week in the NFL's concussion protocol, putting his status for Week 9 and potentially beyond in question.
Stefanski assured the media that he will provide updates on both players later in the week.