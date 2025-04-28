Browns Host Former Rival Wide Receiver Diontae Johnson On Visit
One division rival's trash may just be the Cleveland Browns treasure.
That's because former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson paid a visit to the Browns on Monday. Multiple reports shared the news of Johnson's visit, which Browns on SI confirmed.
Johnson is plenty familiar with the AFC North, having spent the first five years of his career in Pittsburgh, where he was drafted out of Toledo in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He eventually fell out of favor with the Steelers after having his effort called into question on multiple occasions, and also dealt with an assortment of injuries during his tenure. Those factors paved the way for him to be traded to the Carolina Panthers in March of last year.
While Johnson began his 2024 campaign in Carolina, he wouldn't finish it there. The 28-year-old was eventually traded again, this time to Baltimore in late October, just before the trade deadline.
He quickly wore out his welcome with the Ravens, though, after refusing to enter a Week 13 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading to him being handed a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.
Several weeks later he was released by the franchise on Dec. 20. Three days later he found a new home with the Houston Texans but was waived again following Houston's wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
He finished the 2024 season with a return trip to Baltimore but never saw the field for the franchise and became a free agent.
With wide receiver considered one of the Browns biggest needs this offseason, general manager Andrew Berry opted to not prioritize the position in the NFL draft this past weekend.
Asked if that room was still a work in progress, Berry said the entire roster was considered a work in progress and that they'll consider an assortment of options to improve the team.
Johnson's visit seems to suggest that Berry does have plans to add to that group specifically. Whether or not Johnson ends up signing or the team hosts other remaining free agent pass catchers remains to be seen.