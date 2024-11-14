Browns Insider Unveils Grim Update On Star Player
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a scary neck injury back on Oct. 27, and while Owusu-Koramoah is thankfully alright, his NFL outlook is undetermined.
Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently provided an update on Owusu-Koramoah, and it doesn't sound like he will be back on the field anytime soon.
“But the Browns haven’t said much since then about Owusu-Koramoah, who was placed on injured reserve for a minimum of four games and is likely lost for the season," Cabot wrote for Cleveland.com. "As it stands, no one has said if he’ll be able to resume his NFL career, and at the very least, he’ll have to undergo another extensive round of scans before he gets back on the field.”
That is definitely some rather grim news.
Obviously, Owusu-Koramoah's health and well-being comes before anything, so if he would risk further damage by returning to the gridiron, then by all means, stay away.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Notre Dame, was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He had a decent first couple of seasons on the professional level, and then, last season, Owusu-Koramoah broke out, racking up 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble and six passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
In the eight games he played this year, the Hampton, Va. native rattled off 61 tackles and three sacks.
Here's to hoping that Owusu-Koramoah will get back to 100 percent and will be able to continue playing the game he loves.