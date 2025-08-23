Browns Insider Drops Significant Update on Shedeur Sanders' Future
Many are wondering exactly what the Cleveland Browns will do with quarterback Shedeur Sanders heading into the regular season. They have already decided they will be starting Joe Flacco, so Sanders will begin the 2025 NFL campaign as a backup, at best.
Bu where will Sanders be on the depth chart? Will he be second? Third? Maybe even fourth, like he has been for the entirety of training camp and preseason?
Some have even wondered if the Browns will attempt to part ways with Sanders prior to Week 1, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has put all of that noise to rest.
Cabot recently provided an update on the Browns' strategy with Sanders, and she made it very clear that Cleveland will not be cutting the fifth-round pick.
What is the Browns' plan for Shedeur Sanders?
Sanders is one of the most polarizing figures the league has seen in quite some time. Initially viewed as a first-round talent, the former Colorado Buffaloes star slid all the way to Day 3, where the Browns scooped him up in a trade.
The thing is, Cleveland also selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round, which immediately put Sanders at the bottom of a Browns depth chart that also included Kenny Pickett in addition to Flacco.
What Cleveland decides to do with Sanders after 2025 remains to be seen. If the 23-year-old plays midseason and impresses, would the Browns commit to him long term? Or would they still look to select another quarterback in what should be a loaded 2026 NFL Draft class?
Sanders threw for 37 touchdowns while completing 74 percent of his passes during his final season at Colorado, the latter of which led the country. He clearly has noticeable arm talent, but his lack of mobility and his mistakes in the pocket have led to many questioning his long-term NFL prospects.
However, Sanders has definitely shown some positive signs this summer, and it stands to reason that he could be on the road to redemption this fall.