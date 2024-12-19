Browns QB Jameis Winston Makes Bold Statement After Benching
The Cleveland Browns made the difficult decision to bench fan favorite quarterback Jameis Winston ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.
To take his place, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get a chance to play.
Winston took over the starting job for the Browns after Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending torn Achilles. He did struggle with turnovers, but he completely changed the offense.
Immediately after taking the starting job, Cleveland had a dynamic passing attack. Even though he threw too many interceptions, Winston put together some impressive performances and helped the Browns remember what it's like to have a real quarterback.
Following the team's decision to bench him, Winston spoke out with a very bold statement about his future. It was a classy statement, but a bold one nonetheless.
When asked if he felt that he had shown that he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL, Winston didn't hesitate.
“No, I definitely feel like I showed enough. That I am capable of being a starter in this league,” Winston said. “However, there are some things that are important for me to get fixed and to get addressed so that I can be the player that I desire to be in this football league. But no, it was fun. It was a fun ride. But what’s most important right now is that the ride continues, even if my show stops, the team’s show still goes on and I’m still going to be an instrumental part in help leading this team to some success.”
If Winston has played his last game of the season, he will end the year with solid numbers.
He ended up making seven starts and has played in 12 total games. In those appearances, he has completed 61.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored a touchdown on the ground and picked up 83 yards.
At 30 years old, Winston could be a popular option in free agency for teams need a bridge quarterback. There are a few potential landing spots that already make sense.
More than likely, Cleveland's decision to bench Winston could end the hope of him coming back in 2025. They could still re-sign him, but Winston wants to play.
While the Browns may have seen their last of Winston playing for the franchise, he sure has provided a lot of entertainment, and some frustrations, for the fans this season.