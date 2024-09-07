Cleveland Browns QB Named Potential Replacement For Packers' Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered what appeared to be a scary leg injury during his team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night, so there is already discussion about a potential replacement for him.
Well, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has offered an interesting name: Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.
The Browns signed Winston in free agency to serve as Deshaun Watson's backup, but trade speculation has surged around the veteran in recent weeks.
Whether or not Cleveland would actually move Winston remains to be seen, but if the Browns get a strong enough offer for the signal-caller, they may consider it.
Currently, the Packers are very thin at quarterback behind Love. They swung a trade with the Tennessee Titans to acquire Malik Willis shortly before the season, but Willis is very unproven.
Otherwise, Green Bay is on empty.
Winston has plenty of starting experience from his days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the Florida State product was originally selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
He spent the first five seasons of his career in Tampa Bay before the Bucs gave up on him following the 2019 campaign. Winston then moved on to the New Orleans Saints for four years before linking up with the Browns back in March.
Obviously, Winston is a reserve for a reason. However, there is no question that he is one of the most capable backup quarterbacks in the NFL and could very well serve as a starter for someone.
We'll see if the Packers decide to place a call to the Browns.