Browns' Offensive Star Gets Honest On 'Shocking' Decision
It's looking more and more like the Cleveland Browns and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills will be parting ways in the offseason.
Wills was benched for the Browns' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 after the lineman didn't play the previous week against the Baltimore Ravens.
The former first-round pick was nursing a knee injury before the Ravens game, so he decided not to take the field.
Wills didn't see anything wrong with keeping himself out versus Baltimore, so it definitely caught him by surprise to learn that he was being benched against the Chargers.
“I mean, it was pretty shocking,” Wills said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I mean, I decided myself that, I made a business decision not to play after the Bengals game going into that Ravens game because I was injured. And then the next week is when I received the news.”
Wills was healthy heading into the matchup with Los Angeles, so he thought he would be good to go. But obviously, Cleveland had other ideas.
So, did Wills consider asking to be dealt considering the trade deadline was two days after the Nov. 3 matchup with the Chargers?
“I mean, there really wasn’t enough time,” Wills said. “It was more just we were getting ready for that Chargers game. So it was more just like being ready to play, if anything?"
Considering that the Browns probably won't be re-signing Wills, trading him actually may have been the best way to go for both parties.
However, Cleveland opted to hold on to him, setting up a rather awkward second half of the season.
Perhaps this will all be water under the bridge soon, but it's certainly something to monitor for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
The Browns had a bye this past weekend. They will face the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.