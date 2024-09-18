Cleveland Browns Playmaker Led NFL In Unique Stat in Week 2
The Cleveland Browns were able to get in the win column against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, and part of the reason for that was an efficient rushing attack.
Running back Jerome Ford carried the ball seven times for 64 yards, averaging a robust 9.1 yards per carry. Ford's afternoon was highlighted by a 36-yard dash on a fourth-down play.
But what made the big run by Ford even more impressive was his speed during the scamper.
Ford hit a top speed of 21.29 mph on the play, which was the fastest speed reached by any ball carrier in Week 2, via Brad Stainbrook of 247 Sports.
Considering Nick Chubb is still on the PUP list while recovering from a knee injury he suffered last September, this is exactly what the Browns need from their backfield.
Of course, the question is whether or not Ford can maintain his level of production.
He wasn't exactly great in the season opener, finishing with 44 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts during a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
In 2023, Ford registered 813 yards and four scores on the ground, logging just four yards per tote. He did, however, add 44 catches for 319 yards and five touchdowns.
Obviously, Cleveland is hoping that Chubb can return healthy at some point this year, but until then, Ford will be an integral part of the Browns' offense, especially if the passing game continues to struggle.
Cleveland will look to improve to 2-1 when it takes on the New York Giants this Sunday.