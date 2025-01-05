Cleveland Browns WR Achieves Major Franchise Record
The Cleveland Browns may have had a brutal 2024 NFL season overall, but at least one of their players did enjoy a strong individual campaign.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy logged six catches for 63 yards during the Browns' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the season finale on Saturday, giving him 90 receptions for the year.
That set a Cleveland franchise record for most catches in a single season.
It seems hard to believe that no other player in Browns history has ever totaled 90 grabs in one year, but nevertheless, here we are.
Jeudy added 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, representing, by far, the best campaign of his career and resulting in a Pro Bowl selection. It marked the first time he registered 1,000 yards in any one season.
Cleveland acquired Jeudy in an offseason trade with the Denver Broncos.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Alabama, was originally selected by the Broncos with the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
There were massive expectations for Jeudy when he entered the league, but he never quite lived up to them in Denver.
Jeudy's most productive year with the Broncos came in 2022 when he hauled in 67 receptions for 972 yards and six scores.
At that point, it looked like the Deerfield Beach, Fl. native was ascending, but during his final campaign in the Mile High City, Jeudy snared just 54 balls for 758 yards while reaching the end zone twice.
The Browns can at least say they have a legitimate threat in the aerial attack heading into 2025.
Now if they can only find a quarterback.