Browns Pass Catcher Makes Bold Prediction About Wide Receiver Room

Jerry Jeudy believes the future is bright for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver room

Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) signals for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns wide receiver room looks noticeably different than it did at the beginning of the season. That's been the case for several weeks, since the team traded top wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills ahead of Week 7.

Now former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy headlines Cleveland's wide receiver group, with 2023 third-round pick Cedric Tillman flashing some upside in recent weeks. That duo may just represent the future of the team's pass catchers. If so, Jeudy believes he and Tillman come with limitless potential.

"There ain't no ceilings for real," said Jeudy. "We could be as good as we want to be. Just constantly keep making plays and constantly getting involved in the offense and the sky's the limit."

In back-to-back weeks prior to Cleveland's bye week, Tillman had put together the two best performances of his career. Against the Ravens in Week 8, the Tennessee product hauled in seven passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which represented a game winning score for the Browns.

He added six more receptions for 75 yards and his third career touchdown one week later against the Chargers. Over that same span, Jeudy has put together two of the best outings of his Browns tenure as well, hauling in 12 passes for 152 yards.

That recent surge from the pair of wideouts may just be a glimpse into the future of the Browns wide receiver room. The next eight weeks will likely serve as their audition to headline that group for Cleveland in 2025.

