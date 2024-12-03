Browns WR Makes Massive NFL History Against Broncos
When the Cleveland Browns made the big offseason trade to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos, they expected to help him turn his career around.
After a disappointing start to his NFL career, the former No. 15 overall pick has started breaking out with the Browns. He had the opportunity to go back and play his former team last night on Monday Night Football.
Unfortunately, Jeudy was unable to pick up a win against his former team. However, he put together the best game of his career and even made league history.
Jeudy ended up catching nine passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers were good enough to break a longtime record held by former NFL superstar Terrell Owens.
As shared by CBS Sports, Jeudy's receiving yards gained broke Owens' 16-year-old record for most yards receiving against a player's former team.
Throughout the course of the game, the Broncos' fan base let Jeudy hear their unhappiness with him. They booed him aggressively, despite the fact that he never did anything wrong to the franchise.
All of that being said, the fit in Cleveland has been exactly what Jeudy's career needed. He's starting to play up to the No. 1 wide receiver billing that was expected from him when he came into the league.
So far this season with the Browns, Jeudy has played in all 12 games. He has racked up 54 receptions for 880 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 16.3 yards per reception.
At just 25 years old, the future is extremely bright for Jeudy. It also seems that Cleveland may have a wide receiver to build around long-term. Jeudy likely still has room to grow his game as well.
Seeing him head back to Denver and have that kind of a game was impressive. He had four solid, but still disappointing years with the Broncos. Being able to put up a monster performance against his old team has to build his confidence and it certainly helps build the Browns' confidence in him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the talented young playmaker is able to do throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.