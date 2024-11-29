Browns Playmaker Sends Stern Warning to Broncos
While the Cleveland Browns' Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos isn't exactly a rivalry game, it means a whole lot to one player in particular.
Jerry Jeudy.
The Browns acquired Jeudy in a trade with the Broncos during the offseason, as the wide receiver requested to be dealt.
Now, Jeudy is ready to show Denver what it is missing.
“I’m ready to go over there and win a football game,” Jeudy said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “You always want to beat the opposing team that you used to play for. That’s just the competitive nature of us athletes, so yeah.”
The Broncos selected Jeudy with the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He entered the league with lofty expectations, but he never quite materialized in Denver.
“I definitely seen that it was on the schedule, was very excited about it," added Jeudy. "Now it’s here. Now it’s time to perform."
The University of Alabama product has certainly been flourishing with the Browns this season, having caught 45 passes for 645 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Jeudy has specifically seen an uptick in production following Cleveland's trade of Amari Cooper back in October. He has been fantastic over the last four games in particular, logging 24 receptions. Two weeks ago, he hauled in six receptions for 142 yards and a score.
The 25-year-old was never able to hit the 1,000-yard mark with the Broncos, but he is on pace to finish right around that number during his inaugural campaign with the Browns.
We'll see if Jeudy can continue his torrid stretch on Monday night.