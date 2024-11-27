Browns WR Throws Subtle Jab at Broncos
The Cleveland Browns will be facing the Denver Broncos next Monday, meaning it will be a homecoming for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
The Browns acquired Jeudy in an offseason trade with the Broncos for the cheap cost of a fifth and sixth-round draft pick, and it is paying dividends for Cleveland.
In 11 games this season, Jeudy has logged 45 catches for 645 yards and a couple of touchdowns, putting him on pace for the most productive campaign of his career.
While preparing to face his former team, Jeudy was asked about all of the targets he has been getting over the past several weeks, and he seemed to throw a subtle jab at the Broncos while answering.
“I feel like I’ve been getting open my whole career,” Jeudy said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “Just sometimes you don’t get that much of an opportunity. Now I’m here and getting open and getting opportunities. So now it’s time to take advantage of them.”
So, essentially, Denver's quarterbacks simply weren't finding him when he was open.
Jeudy was selected by the Broncos with the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The University of Alabama product entered the league with high expectations, but he fell short of achieving them, failing to hit the 1,000-yard mark in any of his seasons with Denver.
The closest Jeudy came to reaching the plateau was in 2022, when he totaled 972 yards over 15 contests.
Here's the good news: the 25-year-old is currently on pace for 997 yards this season, and given his uptick in targets in recent weeks, he could very well reach 1,000 yards by the end of the year.
“At receiver, you’ve got to have a lot of patience,” Jeudy said. “Sometimes things just don’t go your way. You’ve got to be patient and eventually your time will come. Eventually is all on God’s timing, so when your time comes, just be ready.
We'll see if Jeudy can make his former squad pay in Week 13.