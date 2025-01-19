Browns Legend Provides Major Criticism of Patrick Mahomes Move
The Cleveland Browns may not be in the playoffs, but one of their team legends was very vocal when talking about a move that Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes likes to make.
Fans have been growing very frustrated with how many roughing the passer and unnecessary roughness penalties have been called in Mahomes' favor. Those frustrations get even bigger when taking into consideration the situations that some of those calls are made.
Joe Thomas, one of the Browns' biggest stars in recent history, spoke out very vocally about Mahomes during the Chiefs' win over the Houston Texans on Saturday.
Mahomes was running with the football and was no longer protected as a quarterback. Instead of sliding or running out of bounds when headed toward the sideline, Mahomes opted to cut back to the middle of the field to gain more yards.
When two defenders started closing in on him, Mahomes decided to slide last second. He was hit, but seemingly not in an illegal way, but the penalty flag still was thrown.
Take a look at the play in question for yourself:
Following that play, Thomas took to social media to share his thoughts on the play. For anyone who isn't a Kansas City fan, his take is going to be right on the money.
“Patrick Mahomes doing a wonderful job exploiting the sham ‘unnecessary roughness’ on QB rules today…helping to prove my point and get the NFL to make the necessary changes in the offseason. Thank you friend,” Thomas said.
Thomas is simply saying the words that every fan has said. Hopefully, Thomas can bring more attention to this issue with his name and fame at the NFL level.
Things have gotten a little out of hand. Mahomes is getting the same calls, if not more, that Tom Brady used to get. Across the board, the NFL does not come close to defending all quarterbacks the same way that they seemingly defend Mahomes.
All of that being said, Thomas is clearly fed up with Mahomes using NFL rules to his advantage. He is done watching silently and has decided to attack the issue head on.