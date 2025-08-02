Browns' Kenny Pickett Frustrated by Unexpected Hamstring Injury
The Cleveland Browns four-man race for their starting quarterback job took an unexpected turn last weekend when it was revealed that Kenny Pickett had suffered a hamstring injury and would need to miss some time to recover.
Pickett would go on to miss the first three days of practice this past week, before returning to the field on Friday, following a day off, in what Kevin Stefanski described as a "limited" capacity. That status remained for Saturday's practice, as the former Steelers' first-round pick expressed understandable frustration over the situation.
"It’s coming along," said Pickett. "Just trying to take it a day at a time. You know, frustrated not being able to be out there competing, but trying to do my best to listen to what the doctors and trainers are saying and trust everything in the process."
While Pickett watches during the key reps at practice, his quarterback counterparts, Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have shared a larger pool of reps than earlier in camp. Granted, Sanders was also limited on Saturday with what the team described as "shoulder soreness," and didn't take any team reps either.
Soft tissue injuries are tough, though, so while Pickett is chomping at the bit to get back out there and make his case to start for Cleveland, the Browns' medical staff is being more cautious.
"They tell me no," admitted Pickett, who has shared his eagerness to do more. "I would be out there trying to push through it, more like staying in the pocket and stuff. I try to plead my case, but everyone has a job to do. They’re looking out for me, and I appreciate that. But you’re also fighting the battle to get out there, so it’s tough."
Pickett revealed that he sustained the injury on one of the final plays of last Saturday's practice, which was Day 4 of training camp. That session ended with Pickett tossing a touchdown during some red zone 11-on-11 work, leaving everyone surprised to find out he was injured at all after he had finished the session.
Complicating things further is the fact that Pickett is the only quarterback in the Browns' room who brings a running element to his play style. It's another reason the team is being careful with how they manage the injury. Even as he works his way back, it may be even longer before he flashes his running ability at practice.
"No, I’ll have to manage it whenever I’m back, probably a few weeks after, based on the injury and where I’m at," added Pickett. "But I think it gives me a great opportunity just to work from the pocket, find checkdowns, really improve my game from the pocket. So, I think if I look at it with that lens. It could be a real positive."
It's obvious, Pickett is trying to take the situation in stride, but he knows that in an open competition to be the Browns' starting QB, he'll have some catching up to do as he returns.
“Oh, yeah. Like I said, if you’re not out there, I think it’s a setback. You know, you have to be out there playing and competing to win a job. And I fully understand that. That’s why I’m pushing to get back, you know, as fast as possible.”