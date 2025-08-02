Browns Digest

Browns' Kenny Pickett Frustrated by Unexpected Hamstring Injury

For a second consecutive day, veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett was limited at training camp as he continues nursing a hamstring injury, throwing a wrench into the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition

Spencer German

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns four-man race for their starting quarterback job took an unexpected turn last weekend when it was revealed that Kenny Pickett had suffered a hamstring injury and would need to miss some time to recover.

Pickett would go on to miss the first three days of practice this past week, before returning to the field on Friday, following a day off, in what Kevin Stefanski described as a "limited" capacity. That status remained for Saturday's practice, as the former Steelers' first-round pick expressed understandable frustration over the situation.

"It’s coming along," said Pickett. "Just trying to take it a day at a time. You know, frustrated not being able to be out there competing, but trying to do my best to listen to what the doctors and trainers are saying and trust everything in the process."

While Pickett watches during the key reps at practice, his quarterback counterparts, Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have shared a larger pool of reps than earlier in camp. Granted, Sanders was also limited on Saturday with what the team described as "shoulder soreness," and didn't take any team reps either.

Soft tissue injuries are tough, though, so while Pickett is chomping at the bit to get back out there and make his case to start for Cleveland, the Browns' medical staff is being more cautious.

"They tell me no," admitted Pickett, who has shared his eagerness to do more. "I would be out there trying to push through it, more like staying in the pocket and stuff. I try to plead my case, but everyone has a job to do. They’re looking out for me, and I appreciate that. But you’re also fighting the battle to get out there, so it’s tough."

Pickett revealed that he sustained the injury on one of the final plays of last Saturday's practice, which was Day 4 of training camp. That session ended with Pickett tossing a touchdown during some red zone 11-on-11 work, leaving everyone surprised to find out he was injured at all after he had finished the session.

Complicating things further is the fact that Pickett is the only quarterback in the Browns' room who brings a running element to his play style. It's another reason the team is being careful with how they manage the injury. Even as he works his way back, it may be even longer before he flashes his running ability at practice.

"No, I’ll have to manage it whenever I’m back, probably a few weeks after, based on the injury and where I’m at," added Pickett. "But I think it gives me a great opportunity just to work from the pocket, find checkdowns, really improve my game from the pocket. So, I think if I look at it with that lens. It could be a real positive."

It's obvious, Pickett is trying to take the situation in stride, but he knows that in an open competition to be the Browns' starting QB, he'll have some catching up to do as he returns.

“Oh, yeah. Like I said, if you’re not out there, I think it’s a setback. You know, you have to be out there playing and competing to win a job. And I fully understand that. That’s why I’m pushing to get back, you know, as fast as possible.”

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

feed

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News