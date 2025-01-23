Cleveland Browns Head Coach Announces Major Offensive Change
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wasted no time revealing who will call the offensive plays in 2025.
Ahead of the team holding an introductory press conference for new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, Stefanski made the proclamation that he will take back play-calling responsibilities next season.
"As far as play-calling, which I know you guys are gonna ask," I'm gonna call plays and I reserve the right to change my mind," he said.
The decision comes after the fifth-year head coach gave up those duties in the middle of the 2024 season after his team got off to a 1-6 start. Ken Dorsey called handled that role on game day the rest of the way and ultimately got fired from his post at seasons end.
That paved the way for Rees to earn a promotion from the team's tight end coach position to become Stefanski's right hand man. Now they'll work together to rethink the Browns offense, while Stefanski, for now at least, handling that key game day role.
Stefanski also used his short time at the microphone to explain the origins of the team's decision to hire Rees for the job.
"We met a few years back, kept the relationship, watched him from afar as he had his success as a young coach," he said. "And then we were able to bring him in last year and really this last year spent with Tommy really solidified what I thought about him. We had a process, with some really impressive candidates for this job, some smart people we enjoyed getting to know, but really felt that Tommy was the right fit."
Ress assumes the job as a first time offensive coordinator at the NFL level. He has previous experience as an OC at the college level both at Notre Dame and Alabama.