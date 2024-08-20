Browns' Kevin Stefanski Noncommittal On Deshaun Watson Playing Time Against Seahawks
Everything is subject to change when it comes to Kevin Stefanski. That's true for whether or not star quarterback Deshaun Watson will play against the Seattle Seahawks in the Browns preseason finale next Saturday.
Despite previously revealing that the plan was for Watson to start the exhibition game, Stefanski has slightly walked back that stance, sharing that he will take in more information as the week progresses.
"All of our starters should expect to play and then we'll determine who does or doesn't, how many plays," Stefanski explained. "In particular with Deshaun I want to take in all the information this week and really make a final determination later in the week."
Stefanski added that that applied to both whether or not Watson will play at all and for how long if he the Browns head man does decide to put him out on the field and in harms way. The hesitation stems from the fact that the Browns find themselves extremely shorthanded at the left tackle position in particular right now.
Usual starter Jedrick Wills Jr. continues working his way back from an MCL injury last season and has yet to practice this summer. Meanwhile, the Browns saw a trio of reserve lineman in James Hudson III (ankle), Hakeem Adeniji (knee) and Germain Ifedi (hand) suffer injuries during their latest preseason game against the Vikings. The team placed Adeniji on the IR on Monday, while Ifedi's injury doesn't appear to be serious and Stefanski shared that he will take snaps at left tackle this week.
Watson himself is coming back from a shoulder fracture and the Browns have been very careful about his rehab and subsequent ramp up to the regular season. This close to the season the team is still trying to play it safe with their star QB.
"I don't," Stefanski said in regards to whether or not Watson needs to feel a hit before playing in a meaningful game. "He's played a lot of football. He's been tackled a lot. But he's confident."