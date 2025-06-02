Cleveland Browns HC Offers New Update on Shedeur Sanders
It was hard not to notice that the Cleveland Browns polarizing rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders didn't take a single rep during 11-on-11 drills at the one open OTA session last week.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski has publicly warned people not to read into the order of the quarterback rotation or the rep counts for Sanders or any of his fellow signal callers during this voluntary portion of the offseason prgoram.
Naturally, people have overreacted to those details anyway. But Stefanski did his best to provide even more clarity to where Sanders fits into the team's four-way battle for the starting quarterback spot.
As Cleveland's head man revealed, the snap counts are changing daily and even though Sanders hasn't may not have taken any 11-on-11 reps last Wednesday, he has been part of those drills on other days of practice.
"Yes, [he has and I would say there's a lot of work that gets done when you guys aren't out there, believe it or not," Stefanski said of Sanders at the Cleveland Browns Foundation golf tournament on Monday. "But that's even in a meeting or in a walk-through. Our guys are getting exposed to a lot."
Sanders spent most of last week's open session throwing against the third and fourth team. Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel took a handful of snaps in the 11-on-11 portion of practice but most of those reps went to veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
The Browns' QB competition has been called an open battle between all four QBs. Right now, though, it appears that Flacco and Pickett have the inside track to win the job by the end of training camp.
It's still early in the process, though, and if Sanders makes the most of the reps he gets he could certainly find himself rising up the depth chart leading up to the season. Right now, the focus is on getting rookies like Sanders, up to speed on the playbook and translating those concepts on the field.
To take it a step further, Stefanski's focus this time of year is about team building and installation and less about the on field results.
"I think that offseason program, you're really building a foundation, and that's for the players, you're building a foundational understanding of scheme," Stefanski said. "So much of what we're doing right now is just making sure that the guys understand who we are, what it means when we say Cleveland Browns; what it means when we say offense, defense, special teams; how we play ... We want to make sure that we have an identity that's unique to us. So a lot of that is building that foundation now so that when you get to training camp, you can build upon that."