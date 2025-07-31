Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Praises Undrafted Rookie During Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns could use some help in the wide receiver room and will look everywhere for it.
As training camp progresses, undrafted rookie Luke Floriea has caught the attention of the coaching staff.
Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski has the former Kent State receiver on his radar as practices continue.
"He's a local kid, he's doing a nice job," Stefanski told reporters. "Putting him in there at different spots, he continues to show up. I appreciate that about this rookie class, just in general. They work extremely hard."
"They’re doing what we’re asking them to do. And the biggest thing for me is when you’re evaluating these guys, is putting them in some positions and see how they respond. I think he’s responded really well."
Floriea spent five years at Kent State working his way into a productive weapon in the MAC.
As a senior, Floriea caught 44 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns -- all career-highs. He ended his career with 100 catches, 1,321 yards, and 12 touchdowns.
After going undrafted in 2025, Floriea received an invite to minicamp. He was able to earn a contract after impressing the coaching staff and that has continued during camp.
Cleveland saw Jerry Jeudy emerge as a legitimate No. 1 receiver within the offense last season. It added Diontae Johnson during the offseason to create an intriguing top two on the depth chart.
The overall depth is thin and this is where the Browns could use some help. If Floriea is able to continue to develop, it adds an unexpected wrinkle into the room.