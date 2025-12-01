Kevin Stefanski responds to Jerry Jeudy's sideline blowup on Shedeur Sanders

As if Sunday’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers was not embarrassing enough, television cameras caught Jerry Jeudy berating Shedeur Sanders.

Jeudy has been malcontent over the last few weeks. He was tremendously short in his meeting with reporters ahead of Week 12’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski excused that as a competitive player who is upset with losing.

Unfortunately, Jeudy’s sour attitude boiled onto the field, where he was barking at Sanders for missing him in the second half, clapping his hands in the young quarterback’s face as he reviewed tape on the tablet on the sideline.

Stefanski was asked about that viral confrontation during Monday afternoon’s meeting with reporters.

“Football is an emotional sport and certainly you can have your disagreements when you’re a family like we are,” Stefanski said. “So, not worried about it.”

While emotions were running high, Stefanski was unable to give much of a solution on how the Browns can get their best wide receiver on the same page with the rest of the offense.

“There’s multiple guys on this football team that we trust, that we feel really strongly about in the pass game, and we’ll continue to work.”

Immediately following the game, Sanders stood up for his disgruntled veteran receiver. The fifth-round rookie quarterback explained how he has not had much time at practice to get on the same page with Jeudy.

"I would say overall it's about spending time. It's about spending time in those situations and being able to gauge,” Sanders said. “So all quarterbacks know you got to cut through the wind whenever you throw. So then at the same time you're gauging the speed and time and distance and travel and everything, and I just calculated off. That's all it was. It was just a missed shot. So then when I miss that shot I got to stay on myself, keep shooting."

When offensive coordinator Tommy Rees took over the play-calling duties for the Browns after the team’s bye week, there was a dedicated effort to get Jeudy involved. He caught six passes against the New York Jets during that first game with Rees on the call sheet.

Since then, his production has dipped again.

The Browns have one of the worst – if not the worst – wide receiver position groups in the entire league. Unfortunately, Jeudy has not been able to capitalize on that, and Cleveland’s head coach has very little answers on how to get him involved.