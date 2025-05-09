Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Provides Update on QB Situation
It's the time of year in the NFL when everyone loves to over-analyze practice video. Which is why, when Dillon Gabriel took the first reps at quarterback on Day 1 of the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp, it became some grand statement that he's ahead of fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders on the depth chart.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski was quick to pour water on that notion, however, at the conclusion of the Friday's session.
"Yeah, I wouldn't look into anything," Stefanski said. "I think you'll see the whole weekend going through the spring. We don't pay too close attention to who's in there first."
Stefanski and the Browns have presented the team's current quarterback situation as an "open competition" throughout the offseason. Naturally, that will leave people reading into who is up first, second, third, etc.
That will only intensify when Gabriel and Sanders start practicing with the rest of the team in the weekend ahead, with the two rookies also competing with veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for reps.
Stefanski made it clear, however, that there will be plenty of reps to go around though, throughout the rest of the offseason work, and leading into training camp later this summer. Right now, he's focused on getting the rookies acclimated to the team over the rest of the weekend.
During the first day of rookie camp, Stefanski felt he saw what he expected from his two young signal callers.
"I've seen both guys throw live, and that's part of why it's so important in that process to get around those guys," he said. "So they were as advertised. I thought both guys did a really nice job and there's so much to work on and it's the minutiae of the position. It's some technique things. The operation needs to get better, all those things. That's why we're here. That's why we're going to work really hard over the next few days to get these guys ready for when they join the veterans on Monday."
Come Monday, the race for the Browns starting quarterback job is officially on, whether Stefanski wants people to read into anything or not.