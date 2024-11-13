Browns Coach Reacts To Jedrick Wills Shocking Comments
The Cleveland Browns returned to practice on Monday off of their bye week and were quickly greeted by a bit of drama.
In a conversation with the media, 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills revealed that he made a "business decision" not to play against the Baltimore Ravens back in Week 8 as he managed a knee injury. Wills has caught plenty of flack for using the phrase "business decision" given the negative connotation associated with it.
Two days later though, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski clarified the 25-year-old's comments.
"It was a poor choice of words," Stefanski said. "I know the connotation of 'business decision,' that's not how he meant it. It did not feel like he was near 100% to help us. But poor choice of words and he understands that."
Wills has been dealing with a knee issue since suffering a season-ending MCL injury a year ago. He spent the entirety of the offseason and training camp rehabbing and ultimate made his 2024 debut in Week 3. He tweaked his knee again in that matchup with the Giants and then missed two consecutive weeks.
He eventually returned in Week 5 but missed that aforementioned matchup with the Ravens because of the ailment. One week later, he was active for Cleveland against the Chargers but Stefanski and company opted to start second-year tackle Dawand Jones in his place. It was the first time Wills didn't start a game where he was healthy.
The knee hasn't appears to be a lingering issue for Wills.
"I wouldn't categorize it as a setback," Stefanski said of the injury. "It hasn't recovered how quickly he would want it to. And there's obviously times where you maybe tweak an injury, or you feel it again and those types of things. But yeah, it's been a tough rehab for him."
Stefanski made it clear that Wills comments will have no impact on whether or not he plays this season.