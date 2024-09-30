Browns Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plan For Nick Chubb Ahead Of Week 5
After spending the first four weeks of the season on the Cleveland Browns physically unable to perform list, star running back Nick Chubb will officially return to practice on Wednesday, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
The news comes as no surprise after multiple reports over the weekend mentioned that the team was likely to open up the 21-day practice window for Chubb. In doing so, that gives Cleveland three weeks to decide whether or not to activate the 28-year-old to the 53-man roster.
Stefanski wouldn't commit to a timeline for Chubb to make his 2024 debut during that three game stretch. The Browns head man said he isn't looking beyond Wednesday at this point. Reporting suggests that Chubb will not be ready to play against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.
A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb has spent the last year-plus rehabbing from the grotesque knee injury he suffered in the team's Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. The ailment required multiple surgeries to reconstructed the ligaments in his left knee.
Chubb has been a PUP designation for the team since training camp opened up in late July. Now, his long-awaited return to the field is closer than ever.
Along with Chubb, fellow running back Nyheim Hines is also nearing a return to practice according to Stefanski. Cleveland's head man expressed optimism that Hines could be back as soon as this week as well, but didn't quite commit to that timeline.
Hines has been a PUP designation since training camp along with Chubb, stemming from a torn ACL suffered in a 2023 jet ski accident.